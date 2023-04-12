Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

