Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 4,900 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

