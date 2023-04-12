Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.71.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

TSE TIH opened at C$106.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.00. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.