Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 240.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.