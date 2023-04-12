Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.67. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $19.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

LPLA stock opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

