RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,076,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,773 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

