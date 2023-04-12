Relaxing Retirement Coach Acquires 200 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average is $393.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

