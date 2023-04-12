Relaxing Retirement Coach Makes New $398,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 409.7% during the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $364.04 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $345.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.40 and a 200-day moving average of $346.30.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

