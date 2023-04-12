Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Remark Stock Up 1.8 %

Remark stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

