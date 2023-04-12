Research Analysts Set Expectations for Baker Hughes’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ FY2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 12.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

