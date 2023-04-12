Reviewing Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 80.0% of Atlantic American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 1.63% 5.32% 1.66% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $199.55 million 0.25 $4.28 million $0.12 20.34 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 20.86 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atlantic American and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlantic American has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic American and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlantic American beats FOXO Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic American

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.