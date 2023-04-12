Reviewing Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) & NU (NYSE:NU)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantax and NU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.61 $420.25 million $8.71 3.12 NU $4.79 billion 4.40 -$364.58 million ($0.08) -57.13

Profitability

Avantax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Avantax and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avantax and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 NU 0 1 5 0 2.83

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. NU has a consensus price target of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 62.75%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Avantax.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Avantax beats NU on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

