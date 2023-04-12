Reviewing LiveRamp (RAMP) and The Competition

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 148 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -106.00% -1,716.03% -10.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -13.14 LiveRamp Competitors $946.93 million -$50.95 million -7.96

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveRamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 518 3049 5050 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 33.08%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

