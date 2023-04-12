Richard W. Mott Sells 4,043 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 4.0 %

TMCI stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMCI. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.