Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Position Reduced by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 44.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock worth $2,107,072. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

