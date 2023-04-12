SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 136.0% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,547,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.87.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

