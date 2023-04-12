SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCYX. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
