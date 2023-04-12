Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,930 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 406.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

