Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,883 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

