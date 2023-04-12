Seed Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,260 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,536,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 436,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $56.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.