Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 136,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

