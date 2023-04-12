Seed Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

