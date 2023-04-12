Seneca House Advisors Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Seneca House Advisors raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

