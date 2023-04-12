Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 625.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 176,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.