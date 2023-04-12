ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.97.

NYSE:NOW opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 293.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $534.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $447.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

