Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

