Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.40. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 158,150 shares.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

