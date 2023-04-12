SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Head to Head Review

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGNA Sports United 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hibbett 0 1 5 0 2.83

SIGNA Sports United presently has a consensus target price of $5.10, suggesting a potential upside of 28.14%. Hibbett has a consensus target price of $78.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.04%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Hibbett.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGNA Sports United $1.15 billion 1.34 -$613.33 million N/A N/A Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.47 $128.06 million $9.60 6.56

Hibbett has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.

Risk and Volatility

SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A Hibbett 7.50% 38.15% 14.35%

Summary

Hibbett beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

