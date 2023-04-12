Signaturefd LLC Acquires 291 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $469.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.64, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.64 and its 200 day moving average is $414.43. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $534.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.