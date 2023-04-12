Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

