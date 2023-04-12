Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $23.92. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 10,039 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.