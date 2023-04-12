Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.23

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $23.92. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 10,039 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
