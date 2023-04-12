Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
