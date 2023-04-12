Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,622,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 262,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 65.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

