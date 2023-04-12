Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $5,504,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, April 10th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $5,543,730.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.