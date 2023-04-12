Stanley Tang Sells 93,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

