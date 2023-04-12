State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.62.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.