State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after buying an additional 140,445 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after buying an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

