State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AECOM by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.96. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

