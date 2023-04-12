State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.