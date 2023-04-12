State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.