State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.95.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

