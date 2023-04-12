State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.70 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,788 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $318,924.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,739,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.49. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

