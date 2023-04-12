State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

