State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $51,708,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,757,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.22. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

See Also

