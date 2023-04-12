State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

CRL opened at $202.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.42. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $301.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

