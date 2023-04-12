State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,946,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,625,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,869,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.