State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

