State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,778,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $363.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.13 and its 200 day moving average is $334.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

