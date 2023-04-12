State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after purchasing an additional 692,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Match Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,546,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Match Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

