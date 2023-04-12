Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 50 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.9 %

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

