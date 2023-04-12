StockNews.com Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTES. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

