Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $157,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.17 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.71.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

